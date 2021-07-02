Nostalgia: Remember the “good old days” when we genealogists planned vacations to include courthouses, museums, libraries and genealogical archives? Without research trips, we could not know what types of records those institutions had nor could we examine the records to determine if they would be useful. During those years, card indexes were our best friends. When we discovered the existence of useful documents and ordered them, we paid a high fee and often waited several weeks to receive them.
Fortunately for genealogists, the development of computers and the internet have changed family history research. One of the first genealogists to realize the promise of computers was Cyndi Howell, who was living in Washington in 1995.
In preparation for an upcoming meeting of her local organization Tacoma-Pierce County Genealogical Society, she compiled a list of useful websites she had discovered. Her list proved so popular that within a year she started a website in which she listed those other sites, and she developed the list further. Thousands of people began following her updates. The rest is history. Her website is now popular around the world.
If you recently started researching your family history, Cyndi’s List is a great place to start. Her index, which is continuously updated, has more than 250 alphabetized categories that link to websites related to genealogy. Her free website is at www.cyndislist.com. If you are an experienced researcher, take the time to look through the categories. I guarantee you will discover amazing new sites that will help with your brick walls.
Most categories are ones that researchers would expect. For example, the site has links to religions, such as Lutheran, Jewish, Quakers and Anabaptists. Some categories link to sites about vital records. Examples are obituaries, cemeteries, marriages, divorces, births and baptisms, wills, probates and death records. The site also has links to wars, such as Korean War, Civil War and World War II.
Need information about a particular area of the world? The site has categories that link to details about continents, countries, islands, states, territories and counties. Need help in improving research techniques? Howell has categories such as these: handwriting, software, computers, copyright, Evernote, tutorials and guides, and how to write your family history. She also has links to sites with information about migration routes, roads, trails, waterways, canals and oceans.
As I noted many years ago: The main problem with Cyndi’s List is that your loved ones will have trouble prying you away from your computer after you discover the wealth of information at the site.
