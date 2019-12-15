This week, Jim and I saw “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a movie about the life of Fred Rogers, who had a PBS program for children for 30 years. In all, he had over 900 programs that discussed issues that children often face.
Using skills and insights he learned through his degrees in theology and music, as well as his studies of child development, Rogers wrote music and developed skits using puppetry to help children feel secure and handle painful times with dignity. Through his soft-spoken and reassuring voice, he approached problems with calmness and grace.
As children watched his shows, they learned how to cope with problems such as divorce, abandonment, mental illness, suicide, physical abuse, drug addiction and death.
Other problems that would be discussed today are school shootings. I wonder what additional problems our descendants will face? How will children of the future cope with the difficulties of life?
After watching the movie, I realized that I need to devote a third column of suggestions for writing a book for descendants called “Lessons I Have Learned in Life.” The following suggestions are based on the approach that Rogers used in his programs.
Tell your descendants the names of people who encouraged you to be the best that you can be. Some of the people you list will live close by, some may live far away, some will be related and some not, and some may have died several years ago. Which people valued you as a welcome part of their life? How did each help you to be the person you are today?
What is important to you? If you enjoy an activity, such as painting, welding, writing, playing a piano, reading the Bible, driving a tractor, walking, gardening, cooking or biking, was there a person who opened your eyes to the satisfaction of that activity? What did the person do to help you? Did that person say something to you, or were you inspired by the way the activity made that person feel?
How have you dealt with the difficulties of life? Describe situations in which you were able to cope as a result of forgiveness, prayer and openly discussing problems. Let your descendants know that they can be angry without hurting themselves or others. Describe some of the ways that you have expressed your feelings in healthy, positive ways.
