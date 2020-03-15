The current coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of a similar pandemic that swept the world in 1918-1920, infecting about one-third of the world’s population. More than 670,000 Americans died, and more than 50 million people died worldwide. The disease killed more people in that short time than the bubonic plague killed in a century.
If your ancestors and several of their children and relatives died during that two-year time span, the “Spanish flu” may have been the cause. The number of deaths from the disease was so high that cemeteries ran out of space, and new cemeteries were created.
Unlike the current coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Spanish flu struck both the upper and deeper parts of the respiratory system and killed healthy adults and children, as well as sick people and older people.
There are several differences between the current medical treatment of people who have COVID-19 and the treatment given to people with Spanish flu. In 1918, medical knowledge and medical tools were primitive, and communication between doctors, hospitals and governments was limited.
In 1918, some doctors still believed in the theory of miasma, in which diseases were thought to be caused by “bad air.” Their treatment was based on that theory. Antibiotics, antiviral medicines and other medicines used in fighting respiratory problems and secondary infections had yet to be developed, and ventilators had yet to be invented.
When searching for facts about our current epidemic, seek information from reputable sources, as opposed to Facebook and other social media. One of the most reputable is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 1946, Congress established the Communicable Disease Center to prevent the spread of malaria. In 1992, the name of the federal agency was changed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since that time, the agency’s role has been expanded to track and investigate other public health threats, such as Ebola, HIV and the current COVID-19 pandemic. The agency is supported by funds from the CDC Foundation, a private charity that uses philanthropic grants and contributions.
The World Health Organization is another reputable source. The organization was established by the United Nations in 1948 to further cooperation between member countries in achieving better health around the world. The United Nations currently has 149 member countries and 150 WHO offices. WHO strives to improve treatment of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, as well as improve nutrition and sanitation.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
