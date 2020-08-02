Granddad Carlin, who died in 1964, was one of the last itinerant preachers who rode his horse to preach at churches in Southwest Missouri. His family line was full of “circuit riders.” Two brothers, his grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin and great-great-grandfather did the same.
Circuit riders preached at rural churches that could not afford a regular minister. If several preachers showed up for a Sunday service, they took turns preaching. Because rural Ozark families rarely had much money, they paid preachers with what they did have — chickens, eggs, fruit, vegetables, pies, cakes or bread.
When my dad was a teenager, he accompanied his dad and led the singing. After the service, congregations sometimes had dinner on the ground. Families spread quilts on the ground and shared food they brought. On other occasions, families invited the preachers to their homes to share a meal.
When returning home, my dad was amazed at the large number of families along the gravel roads who knew his dad. Each time they met a family, they stopped to visit. By the time they returned home, the sun was setting. When my dad asked how his dad knew each family, the usual answer was, “Oh, they’re cousins.”
After doing family research for many years, I’ve learned that settlers traveled with related families to new areas, and they settled one another. After a generation or two, descendants knew they were related, but few knew how they were related.
During your research, you will encounter many cousins. Are they first cousins, second cousins twice removed or fourth cousins three times removed? What do those terms mean?
The solution is to download a cousin chart from the internet. Using that reference sheet, you can quickly identify your relationship to a relative. Cousin charts, also know as genealogy relationship charts, are usually free to download at genealogy sites. An example is free pages.rootsweb.com, which has a genealogy relationship chart that can be downloaded at no charge.
At the upper left corner of the chart, there is a square labeled Common Ancestor. Look at the top row of squares that extend to the right of the common ancestor square. Which square has the relationship of your relative to the common ancestor? Draw a small x in that square. Next, look at the row of squares that extend down from the common ancestor square. Which square has your relationship to the common ancestor?Draw a small x in that square.
You are now ready to determine your relationship to your relative. Use your finger to move down the chart from your relative’s x. Stop when you intersect the row that has your x. The relationship in the intersecting square is your relationship to your relative.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
