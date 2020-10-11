Normally, this season is a great time to attend genealogy workshops with family and friends. Because of the cool weather and fall foliage, such trips are delightful. I cherish my memories of fall conferences at Missouri towns such as Cassville, Springfield, Carthage and Neosho, as well as Arkansas towns such as Eureka Springs, Fayetteville and Winslow. After a day in meetings, a drive down side streets lined with gorgeous maple trees is unforgettable.
Although that type of conference trip isn’t possible this year, we can still take scenic drives to some of those areas, and we can search the internet for virtual workshops.
Between 7 and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, the Ozarks Genealogical Society in Springfield will present a virtual workshop, “How to begin a search for Native American ancestors.” The program will be offered by Zoom to members and through Facebook to nonmembers.
Since it was founded in 1969, OGS has developed a remarkable set of resources. Some are housed at the OGS headquarters at 534 Catalpa St., Springfield. More than 3,000 volumes are on permanent loan at The Library Center at 4653 S. Campbell Ave. A list of the periodicals and books has been placed on the society’s website at Ozarksgs.org. Further details about the society programs and resources are at the website.
The society has a membership fee of $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. Membership includes a discount on publications and a discount on workshop fees. A newsletter is published bimonthly.
The OGS phone number is 417-831-2773, and it’s mailing address is: OGS, P.O. Box 3945, Springfield, MO 65808-3945.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
