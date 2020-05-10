An action that will help each of us cope with this pandemic is to journal about our experiences. The journal will be a series of writings about events that affect your heart and soul.
Your journal will be a way to open the eyes and hearts of descendants to the horrific effect of the pandemic of 2020 on family history as well as local, state, national and global history. Through the journal, descendants will learn about the positive ways in which family members and other people worldwide help others in this time of need.
Decide on your strategy. Will you write for a specific length of time each day? Will you write at a specific time each day? Will you only write when an event occurs?
Will you add sketches, photographs or newspaper articles? Will you insert cartoons, articles or pictures that you download from the internet? Will you add quotes of wisdom, silly quotes or memorable quotes from famous leaders that relate to the pandemic?
Will you use loose-leaf paper in a notebook, a spiral notebook or a journal that you purchase? Select a strong bag to keep the journal, pen, pencil, watercolor set, scissors and other tools you might need. Carry the bag of journal tools when you go out.
At the beginning of each entry, record the date that you are writing it. Imagine that you are describing the event to a friend. Who was there, what did the people do, how did it affect them, what happened, when did the event occur and where did it occur? How did you feel, and what did you do?
The following topics are but a few that future generations will find interesting: the shortages of toilet paper, disinfectants and meat; examples of hoarding you see; examples of kind acts that you see; kind acts that you do; loss of a job; financial hardship; online orders; curbside orders; changes in the manner in which stores operate; frustration of isolating at home; masks; frustration of distancing; how your participation at church has changed.
Additional suggestions: COVID death or illness of someone you know; a COVID test you did; steps you follow to protect from catching the virus; steps that local, state and federal leaders are taking to limit the number of illnesses and deaths; number of COVID deaths and illnesses in the county, state, nation and world on a specific date; world population at start of 2020; importance of WHO, CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci; how the pandemic has affected your approach to voting in the future.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
