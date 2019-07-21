Are your ancestors among the first white settlers in Missouri? Most early families were from Kentucky and knew Daniel Boone. When he started bringing settlers to the “Louisiana Territory” in the late 1700s and early 1800s, he brought neighbors, relatives and friends who lived near him in Kentucky.
He brought the families to the St. Louis area and regions to the west. They traveled by waterways. Their first leg was along the Kentucky River.
From there, they floated down the Ohio. After reaching Cairo, Illinois, they turned north and traveled upstream to the St. Charles area, where they turned west along the Missouri River. Families settled near that river, or they settled along tributaries, such as the Osage, Cuivre and Loutre rivers.
Tribes who used the areas along the rivers for their hunting grounds were understandably quite angry as they saw their land being usurped, and they experienced the loss of their food sources. Consequently, frequent conflicts occurred between the tribes and early settlers.
In 1876, William Bryan and Robert Rose compiled an extraordinary book about the area where the early families settled. They included details about Boone, native tribes, settlers, waterways they used, boats in which they traveled, their homes, churches, communities, towns and salt licks.
Because many of the early families were living in Missouri by 1811-12, the book includes information about the New Madrid earthquake that struck during that time. The book also describes events leading to Missouri’s statehood in 1821.
Counties emphasized in the book are ones from St. Louis west along the Missouri River. They are: St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren, Montgomery, Callaway, Audrain, Lincoln and Pike. Included in each section are histories of the counties, discussion of the families, biographies of some settlers and history of early churches.
Because Boone was the key person who brought the families, one section tells about him and his family. The book also has discussions of the War of 1812 and the Black Hawk War of 1832.
Fortunately for genealogists, the Bryan and Rose book has been digitized and can be read and downloaded free at https://books.google.com.
The text can be searched for keywords, such as surnames, communities, rivers and churches. In addition to searching for keywords, I recommend that genealogists read the whole book to obtain a good understanding of what the lives of our ancestors were like during that time period in Missouri.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
