When compiling your family history, search newspapers, Bible entries, journals, letters, death certificates, mortuary records, mortality schedules and cemetery records.
From those resources, we can often discover the date of an ancestor’s death as well as the cause of death. In addition, we can usually learn the names of the parents, the mother’s maiden name, the place and date of birth, the residence at time of death, and the occupation of the deceased. Death certificates also list the name of the mortuary that handled the funeral.
If the mortuary is still in business, contact it. Sometimes mortuaries have files containing the names of the children, obituaries of other family members, memorial cards, locations of graves, the Social Security number of deceased family members, addresses of family members, costs of the funerals and correspondence with the families.
Death certificates are obtained by contacting the office of vital statistics for the state in which a person died. Some states kept death records in the 1800s, while others did not do so until the 1900s. Offices of vital statistics have online forms that can be used to order death certificates. Their guidelines vary. Some offices allow families to fax requests. Some offices require that the person ordering a copy of a death certificate be a relative. The price for a death certificate varies with the states.
Although death certificates are a tremendous source of information, they can have mistakes, depending on the person who provided the details. To minimize errors, funeral directors first contacted the spouse. If there was no spouse, then a parent was interviewed. If the deceased had no living spouse or parent, then a son or daughter was interviewed. In some cases, neighbors or friends provided the information. Check the bottom of the death certificate to see who supplied the information.
Funeral directors also contacted the coroner or physician who certified the cause of death. Next, the completed form was taken to the county courthouse, which sent the death information to the state office.
Many of the terms used to denote the cause of death have changed through the years. If the cause was listed as grippe, the person probably died from influenza. If croup was listed, the person had a swelling of the larynx, trachea and bronchi. If consumption was listed, the person had tuberculosis. Dropsy meant the person had swelling, probably from congestive heart failure. Bilious fever meant the person had a fever accompanied by jaundice, indicating a liver problem. Apoplexy usually meant the person had a stroke. Ague meant the person had chills and sweating, often from malaria.
