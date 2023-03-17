Because March is Women’s History Month, I thought I would write about records that are especially helpful in learning about female ancestors. One of the best types to check are legal documents called deeds.
The recorder’s office, sometimes called the Recorder of Deeds office, is responsible for deeds. Information about old land records is found at the assessor’s office. A collector’s office will have information about tax records concerning the land. Those offices are located at the courthouse in the county where an ancestor owned property.
In recent years, several counties have removed older deeds from the courthouse and placed them at a county record center. Jasper County is an example. Older records are now stored at the Jasper County Records Center at Carthage.
Many deeds have been digitized by staff at recorder’s offices and assessor’s offices and placed online. The records can usually be searched by address or name. In addition to online, digitized records, some older deeds are listed on genealogy websites, such as FamilySearch. Older deeds have also been published in books.
I always do a search at Google books to learn about that type of resource. Many of those types of books are quite old and are in public domain. If they are not, they often can be obtained through an interlibrary loan.
From deeds, a person can learn the history of a tract of land. What was the name of the person or the names of the group of people who owned the tract at a particular time? The list usually includes the first and last names of all involved, whether or not they were males or females. If some of the owners inherited the land, their family relationship is often listed in the records.
From deeds, you can also learn these types of information. When did they buy the tract? Did they pay money for it, or was there another type of payment involved? Was the land inherited? Where was the grantor (the person selling or giving the land) and the grantee (person receiving the land) living at the time of the property exchange? These locations provide clues that can break through a lot of brick walls of research
A deed provides the legal description of the area where a person lived. A map of the tract will be part of the deed. From the deed, you can sometimes learn the names of neighbors who owned adjacent property. Perhaps they were relatives. Witnesses were required for the deed. Those witnesses might be relatives.
Because counties organize their old land records in various ways, check to learn the method before you search the records. A common method is to have bound books that are labeled “grantor” and “grantee.” In both types of books, the names are organized alphabetically.
