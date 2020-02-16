Family history researchers are well aware of the Dewey Decimal System. The system started in the 1870s and is used in more than 200,000 libraries in 135 countries.
Depending on the topic and author, books are assigned numbers between 000 and 900 and are then assigned additional numbers that are more specific.
When interested in a region of our nation, we go to a number for that area, such as 976 (Southern states) and 975 (Southeastern states). States have numbers, such as 977.8 (Missouri), 976.7 (Arkansas), 978.1 (Kansas) and 976.6 (Oklahoma). We spend hours researching in the following sections: 929 (biographies), 28 (church records), 973 (U.S. history) and 929 (genealogy).
A problem with the system is that (depending on topic and author) books about the same subject could be scattered around the library. I discovered that situation years ago when I visited the Midwest Genealogy Center at Independence, Missouri, for the first time.
My normal practice was to start in a section and then browse the area. After a bit of frustration, I backtracked and used the Dewey Decimal System with great success.
This week, I learned a new trend is occurring at small libraries. Some of them are ditching the Dewey Decimal System and are adopting the more user-friendly model used by bookstores.
That system uses words to identify books. If you want to read about horses, you go to the area of the library that has the sign Animals. You then search alphabetically for horses.
Libraries that have adopted the word system report that it is more engaging. Consequently, they have a phenomenal increase in the number of books being read. Some small libraries are using a combination of the two systems.
The decision to transition to a new method is not an easy one because changes would be needed in the library’s website, labels on books and signs, as well as the location of the books. Determination, time and effort would be needed.
I doubt that large libraries will change to the word system. However, our world is changing. Kudos to staffs at small libraries who are willing to consider new ideas that will be useful to patrons. What do you think of the new method?
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
