How far back can you document your ancestors? I can cite books that list some of my ancestors beyond the seventh generation, but I have little documentation for them.
If you could trace your ancestors back that far, how many do you think you would have? Since the number doubles with each generation, people have two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents, 16 great-great-grandparents and 32 great-great-great-grandparents.
Using that approach, we can calculate that you could have 1,024 10th-generation ancestors, 16,384 14th-generation ancestors and over 16 million ancestors in the 24th generation. A few generations beyond that you could have ancestors numbering in the trillions.
What? That is not possible. Our world has never had trillions of people. Today, our world population is 7.8 billion.
The explanation is that early people lived in small villages and rural areas and rarely traveled beyond their region. People in isolated areas were descended from a small number of people who originally moved there. Each time that a marriage occurred, it was between cousins.
Those circumstances changed in recent centuries as people moved from area to area. When I traveled to Belgium a couple of years ago, I asked my tour guide if he had traced his family history. He laughed and said, “Like many of the people in my country, I am a mutt.” He then explained that Belgium is in a strategic location and has been invaded many times through the centuries. Each time other countries took over the government, new people poured into the area and intermixed with the population. Also, each time Belgium was invaded, traces of the past were erased.
When tracing family history beyond the 10th generation, our ancestry is no longer in the shape of a pyramid. Instead it forms a diamond.
During ancient civilizations, when cousins married cousins, the shape goes back to a point.
The diamond theory of ancestry is interesting to ponder.
