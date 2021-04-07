When genealogists face a brick wall with a family line, distant cousins can often provide the needed details. The cousins might live in the community where the common ancestor lived, or they may have inherited documents that hold the key to answering the questions. If they don’t know the answer, they might know other cousins who can help, or they might brainstorm to develop a strategy to solve the problem.
What are the best ways to contact distant cousins? Several genealogy websites have sections that help. The sections have many names: message boards, queries, family pages, mailing lists, family forums and family tree circles.
One of the oldest websites that offers that type of section is RootsWeb found at home.rootsweb.com. When the site opens, click on “Message Boards.” The site then provides a search box in which keywords or names can be entered.
Examples of keywords might be the name of a county, town or community. Suppose you are searching for details about an ancestor who lived in a community that was flooded by a dam in the early 1900s. A good approach would be to enter the name of the dam, community or county.
When a message board opens, type your question. From the responses, you may learn about relatives, old cemeteries, church records and books that have been written about the community. You might also learn about archives and museums that have helpful resources.
In addition to posting questions, I always read old messages because the sites usually allow visitors to read the strings of questions and answers through the years. From old messages, I often find email addresses of cousins and learn about their relationship to the ancestor we have in common.
When I did a search today for Carlin (my maiden name) at the RootsWeb site, I learned that the site had 4,544 messages related to that name. So, I narrowed the search by entering the name of an ancestor who had an unusual first name. The search for Asa Carlin produced 35 messages. If your ancestor’s first and last name are common names, such as John Smith, look through your records to see if he had a sister, brother, child or wife who had an unusual name. By entering the rarer name, a search can also be narrowed.
Another way to narrow a search is to enter the name of a place with a distinctive name. Capps is a very common surname and is difficult to research. To learn more about my Capps ancestors who lived along the Osage River in Missouri before the area was flooded, I entered “Capps Ferry” in the search box. (My ancestor Jacob Capps ran the ferry.) The search produced 27 messages, two of which related to my line.
