Puritans often named their children after virtues such as Hope, Patience and Charity. One of my Puritan ancestors was named Thankful. When you find a ancestor with the name of a virtue, check the Puritan history and churches of the area where they lived.
Starting with the founding of our nation, the names of leaders have become popular names for children.
An example is Benjamin Franklin, a statesman, writer and inventor. Jim’s grandfather was named Benjamin Franklin Haynes. A chain of four people in my family have received the name Franklin or a variation of it. My grandfather’s uncle Benjamin Franklin Haddock was a well-respected minister in Barry County. My grandfather John Franklin Carlin was named after his uncle Frank, my father was named Frank and I received the name Frankie.
Our first six presidents (George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe and John Quincy Adams) were the inspirations for the names of thousands of ordinary citizens, as well as several who became famous, such as George Washington Carver and Washington Irving.
When my grandfather and his twin brother were born in 1876, my great-grandparents named them Tilden and Hayes. The boys were named after the men running for president that year.
Similar to this year, the race was extremely close, voter suppression was a hot issue and a severe economic depression overwhelmed our country. Democratic candidate Samuel J. Tilden (governor of New York) was running against Rutherford B.Hayes (governor of Ohio). Tilden received the most popular votes but was one shy of the needed electoral votes. Electoral votes could not be used to determine the winner, however, because 19 were under dispute. Each man declared that he was the winner. The following year, Congress convened and selected an electoral commission to settle the matter. Hayes was declared winner.
Grover Cleveland inspired many parents because he served two nonconsecutive presidential terms (1884-1888 and 1892-1896). In the Splitlog family that I am researching, a son named Grover Cleveland Splitlog became chief of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation.
The names of leaders have been assimilated into our culture and are frequently given to children by parents who are unaware of their origin. Among the top presidential names often given to children today are: Lincoln, Taylor, Tyler, Arthur, Pierce, Wilson, Woody (Woodrow), Theodore, Jackson, Madison, Adams, Kennedy and Roosevelt.
I wonder if the popularity of candidates from this election and the last election will lead to a spike in the use of their names: Jill, Joe, Melania, Donald, Kamala, Mike, Michelle and Barack?
