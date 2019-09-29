If you have heirlooms that you are planning to give to loved ones, the heirlooms need to be marked. Archivists recommend that an archival tag be used. To make the tag, cut a small rectangle from archival bond paper and punch a hole in one end. Attach it to the item with a cotton string.
One of my heirlooms is a brass rubbing from a church in Europe. After I had it framed, I obtained a plastic sleeve from the frame department at a craft store. After attaching the sleeve to the back of the frame, I placed a sheet of paper inside the sleeve that gives the history of the rubbing and why I cherish it.
If you have a wedding dress, hat or other textile item that you want preserved, buy acid-free, lignin-free tissue paper. The archival quality paper can be purchased online and at some large craft stores. Because the tissue paper can be crumbled without forming hard edges, it can be used to pad, interweave and wrap around the textile item so that it doesn’t have sharp folds, keeps its shape and doesn’t turn yellow. The textile item can then be stored in a blue box, another type of acid-free, lignin-free product.
A military uniform should be stored flat, not folded, in a large archival quality box made for that purpose. The acid-free, lignin-free tissue paper should be spread out over the lining and crumpled tissue paper placed in the shoulders for padding so they keep their shape.
Military medals can rust, so they need to be removed from a uniform and stored separately. Wrap archival tissue paper around them and store them in the original box or in an archival box.
I recently learned that old cedar chests can be used to store heirlooms because the wood has been neutralized through the years. The heirlooms should not come in contact with the wood, however. Instead, line the chest with aluminum foil and add a white cotton sheet. Heirlooms can be placed on the cotton sheet.
To store a cherished quilt, fold it so that the front of the quilt is on the outside and place it in a white, cotton pillow case.
