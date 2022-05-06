When researching your family history, have you included probate records in your search? They provide a wide variety of details about a deceased person and his or her family. Most probate records have been digitized and can be obtained by contacting the probate office at the courthouse in the county where the person lived. Sometimes probate records are stored at records center or state archives. Many are online at Ancestry.com or FamilySearch Wiki.
The packet of probate records for each person was tied with a cord and was assigned a number. If the person left a will, it was usually placed in the packet. If your ancestor’s estate was small, no probate records may have been filed.
Because county boundaries often changed, your ancestor may have died in an area that is now part of another county. Thus, if you can’t find records in the county where you believe your ancestor lived, check adjacent counties. Also check probate records of relatives because their packets might have records that will be helpful in your genealogy search.
Probate packets list the date of death, the name of the spouse and the names of children and grandchildren and their addresses. Some records have signatures of the surviving spouse, children and witnesses. In addition, the packets contain a legal description of parcels of land the person owned, the number of acres in each, and types of buildings and crops on each. If the deceased person had made loans to others, the packet lists the people who owed money, the amount owed and the interest rate each was paying.
The packets also contain an inventory of assets. Any personal items that were left to specific individuals were listed. The inventory was used for an auction that was held. The packets include a list of people who bought items at the auction. Next to each name, the record lists items that each bought. Because relatives and neighbors were usually the buyers, the list provides clues for further research. From the inventory list, you can learn the types of furniture in your ancestor’s home, types of implements used on a farm and types of livestock.
Probate packets also include receipts and bills. Some examples are a doctor bill that describes the length of the illness and the types of treatment that were used. Other bills might be from the local store that describe items purchased by the family, such as the coffin and its cost. The packets also contain the final settlement that lists the amount that remained after all bills were paid as well as the amount that each heir received.
If any heirs were minors, the estate was sometimes not settled until the children became adults. In such cases, check probate records for the following twenty years or so after the death of the ancestor. Those files could list the married names of grandchildren along with their addresses.
