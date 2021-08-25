If your ancestors were among the earliest white settlers in Missouri, they crossed or traveled along the Mississippi River for part of their trip. They might have settled along the west bank of the Mississippi River that forms the eastern boundary of the state, or they left the river near St. Louis and traveled up the Missouri River. They were probably from Kentucky and were familiar with the Boone family because Daniel Boone guided most of the early families to the land known for a few years as the Louisiana Territory.
When Daniel, Rebecca, their family and extended families from Kentucky arrived in the territory in 1799, they traveled west of St. Louis along an Indian trail known as the Light Horse Trail. One of the first settlements they passed was La Charette, a French village located where Charette Creek emptied into the Missouri River. The Boone families and extended families settled within a few miles of that village, located near present-day Marthasville.
Boone traveled back and forth to Kentucky several times. Each time he returned with more Kentuckians. My Quick ancestors were an example. While in Kentucky, their children and grandchildren married into the Capps, Bryan, Groom and Logan families. The Quicks, along with the large group of extended families, arrived before 1811 and settled near the Missouri River west of St. Louis. Within a few years, they and their descendants and other pioneers explored the tributaries of the Missouri, such as the Osage, Loutre or Cuivre rivers. Decades later, their descendants were living throughout the Ozarks.
In 1876, William Smith Bryan and Robert Rose had the foresight to interview older settlers and their descendants who lived near the river west of St. Louis. Through efforts of the two men, information about eight hundred pioneer families was compiled in their extraordinary book “A History of the Pioneer Families of Missouri.” One section describes life during the early years of white settlement. The book also has information about the early Kentucky settlers, as well as early German settlers. In addition, the book has details about early churches, the earthquakes of 1811 and 1812, Black Hawk, the War of 1812 and the Slicker War. The book has 528 pages.
Because the Smith and Rose book is now in public domain, it has been digitized and is online at Google Books at books.google.com. Several authors have since added additional information to the book, but their versions of the book are under copyright. Consequently, when the name of the book appears on Google Books, scroll down until you find the original, 1876 version, which is free to read.
Although the book emphasizes pioneer families of St. Charles, Warren, Montgomery, Callaway and Audrain counties, it is useful to all researchers in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma because descendants of those pioneer families are now found throughout the region. The book provides great clues as you search for primary sources.
When this pandemic is over, plan to visit the Boone home, located in Lindenwood Park at Defiance. The 200-year-old, four-story, stone house of Rebecca and Daniel Boone is open to tours.
