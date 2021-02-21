Family history is far more interesting when we expand our research beyond dates, names and places. What was the daily life of our ancestors like? Did they live near family? What was their religion? What did they do for a living? Did they live in a rural or urban setting? What caused the deaths of several of their children? And what factors caused them to make unusual life-changing decisions?
The answers to these questions will bring our ancestors alive for present and future generations. Otherwise, copies of our research might sit for years, untouched on a shelf or in a computer. As a result of personal details that we add, descendants will be more interested in what we compile, and they will be eager to share our work.
When visiting old home sites through the years, I have noticed that most of my ancestors preferred to live on farms in areas that had hills and numerous waterways. When they migrated from one area to another, they chose new places that were similar to those they left.
The first time I noticed this connection occurred when I was doing research at the site of the old Asa and Mariah Carlin family farm near Shinnston, West Virginia, and the site of their later farm located southwest of Monett. I was struck by the similarities.
A similar situation occurred as I visited the site of the Charles Haddock family farm in the Stinking Creek area of Kentucky and the farm where they later lived along White River in Barry County. That situation was also noticeable when I visited the site of the farm owned by my Jacob Capps ancestors, who lived along the Cumberland River in Tennessee, and the land where their sons and daughters settled along the Loutre and Osage rivers in Missouri.
I also noticed an astonishing similarity of the terrain of the site where my Waldo ancestors lived near Scotland, Connecticut, and the areas where they later lived near Albany, New York, and Shinnston, West Virginia.
As you research your ancestors, compare the terrains and climates of the sites where they lived. Did they, too, seek out places that were similar?
Why would descendants leave the areas they loved? For many, the change in the early 1900s was spurred by the construction of dams that flooded farms. Lake of the Ozarks eliminated the farms of many of my Parmley and Capps ancestors near Linn Creek. The construction of Lake Cumberland eliminated the farms of many Yaden and Capps relatives in Tennessee. Table Rock Lake and Bull Shoals Lake covered the farms of many relatives. During your research, what factors have you discovered that led to the migration of your ancestors?
