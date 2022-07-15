Most Ozarkians have heard of dowsing, an ancient method of locating graves and underground flowing water. The technique has been used in this region since settlers arrived in the early 1800s, and it was used by their ancestors in Europe and other regions.
When I was in grade school, I remember my grandfather John Carlin, who was then in his 80s, being asked by a person who lived in the area if he would use a dowsing stick to help the fellow find the best place to dig a well.
To locate underground water, the dowser grasps the two sides of a small, forked branch of a peach or willow tree and holds the branch horizontally. The heels of the hands face upward, and the forked end points forward.
As the person walks across a field, the pointed end suddenly jerks downward when the person walks over an area that has flowing water beneath the surface. That spot is considered a good place to dig a well.
A similar technique has been used in the Ozarks to find unmarked graves. The grave dowser usually uses two brass or copper dowsing rods that are L-shaped.
Some people use rods made from metal coat hangers. This is done by cutting the hanger below the point that the two sides join at the neck. Make a cut on both sides, and discard the neck. Cut the remaining wire in the center. You now have two bent wires. The bend in each wire needs to be adjusted so it has a 90-degree angle.
When searching for an unmarked grave, a dowser places a hand around the shorter end of each dowsing rod. The grip must be loose enough that the rod can move. The dowsing rods should be held horizontally with the longer end pointing straight ahead. A person’s elbows should be at the waist, with the forearms parallel to the ground.
Grave dowsers vary in their results and their interpretations of the results. The following result is the most common: As a person walks across a grave, the long ends of the rods swing toward each other and cross. As the person walks past the other side of the grave, the ends of the rods are said to swing away from each other.
Some dowsers claim, however, that the rods swing apart when you start walking over a grave, and they cross as you step past the grave. Other dowsers claim that the rods cross when a person is walking across the grave of a female, and they move apart when the person walks over the grave of a male.
Some grave dowsers claim they can use a dowsing rod to determine the head end and the foot end of graves. To do that, the dowser stands at the center of the grave and holds one rod over his or her head. That rod will swing to the head of a female or the feet of a male.
Some dowsers say they can estimate the age of the person in an unmarked grave. To do that, the dowser walks over the grave and drops a marker each time the rods move. The dowser also walks across the other direction of the grave and drops markers. By measuring the distance between the markers on the longest end, an approximate height of the person can be obtained. Using that measurement, an approximate age can be determined.
Today (not surprisingly), when Ozarkians need to locate an unmarked grave or underground water, they often contact a company that uses a ground penetrating radar system. That method, however, is not nearly as interesting, inexpensive, mysterious or controversial as dowsing.
