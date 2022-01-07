Webinars, blogs, Zoom calls — oh my! The pathways to family history research are changing tremendously. Because the old types of research (courthouse research and visits to museums and archives) are especially difficult to accomplish at this time, each of us must rely on other methods, such as internet research, DNA tests, interlibrary loans, emails, texts and phone calls, as well as webinars, blogs, and Zoom meetings.
Legacy Family Tree is offering 120 free, live webinars that can be accessed using a computer from the comfort of our home this year. Advanced registration is required for each. The time of day varies when each is offered. The webinars are also free to watch for the first seven days after each is presented.
These programs are among those offered in the next three weeks. “DNA labels” will be presented by Ran Snir on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The program “They Drew a Crooked Line and Formed a Border” will be presented on Jan. 12 by J. Mark Lowe. On Jan. 18, “Using Historical Fiction and Social History to Support Your …” will be presented by Beth A. Stahr. On Jan. 19, Gena Philibert-Ortega’s webinar is “An Additional 50 Websites Every Genealogist Should Know.” Colleen Robledo Greene’s topic on Jan. 21 is “Mexican Catholic Parish Records, Part 1: Baptism.” For further information about these programs and others, visit familytreewebinars.com.
This week one of my favorite television series, "Finding Your Roots," began Season Eight. The series is on PBS stations. During each program, Harvard professor Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. traces the ancestry of famous people.
Through Gates’ programs, viewers watch as guests search old records, discover relatives, and visit old home sites and graves. The reactions of guests spark the memory of similar experiences that each of us have enjoyed during our research journeys. Through the series we are reminded of the many ways in which family history research is so fascinating. The programs, which are presented at 7 p.m. each Tuesday, can also be streamed online at PBS.org.
