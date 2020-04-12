When I retired from teaching, my interest in family history exploded beyond a part-time hobby. For the first time, my research was not limited by time.
Jim and I traveled to cemeteries, libraries, museums, courthouses, old home sites and national archives, as well as major archives at Fort Wayne, Indiana; Independence, Missouri; and Salt Lake City. I met distant cousins who lived in the secluded hills of areas such as West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.
When using my computer for research, I was so fascinated by the tremendous resources that hours rolled by.
During this time of isolation, turmoil and stress, we all need to escape for a few hours each day by thinking of something other than the pandemic. Use this time to review your family history research and identify areas in which more information is needed.
In the past, you may have decided that you had learned everything possible. Because of digitization in recent years, millions of additional records are now online and are free.
Identify the timeline and location for each event and family line for which further details are needed.
Go to the website of Google Books and search for online books about the community, town, county and state where an ancestor lived. Also do a search for family surnames. Perhaps people have written books that have details that will help break through brick walls of research. If the books are in public domain, they can be read free of charge at that site.
Check with your local library to see if staff members have added free online resources you can access from home through the library website.
Check Cyndi’s List, a free search engine of genealogy resources. Check the free site at findagrave.com. Through that site, you can learn the location of cemeteries, other names for a cemetery and names of people buried there. The site often has photos of gravesites and additional details contributed by researchers.
Search for vital records. Those are usually found on the website of the secretary of state for each state. Illinois and Missouri are among many states that have online records of births, deaths and marriages. Because of privacy guidelines, recent records are not accessible.
Check the Bureau of Land Management website. That site has homestead records that document the year that an ancestor applied for land, the state and county in which it was located, and the legal description of the land.
Look for websites that have digitized copies of historic newspapers. Two examples of free sites are Elephind and the Library of Congress website called Chronicling America. Old newspapers are treasure troves.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
