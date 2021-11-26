When gathering with family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend, take a few moments to talk about the many ways in which you are thankful. After experiencing the devastating Joplin tornado in 2011, I have come to realize that I am most thankful for the people in my life. Many made a difference through their love and thoughtfulness. Others influenced the paths I chose to follow and how I handled the trials of life. Some made a difference through a positive comment remembered for many years.
I have known some of those special people for many years, while others I met for a brief period of time. Although several loved ones have gone to their heavenly home, their memory and spiritual presence continue to give me comfort, hope, and strength. I am grateful.
Two people who influenced my life the most were my parents, whose love, determination and guidance spurred me and my seven siblings to believe in ourselves and what we could offer the world. I am also thankful for all of my ambitious, tough ancestors who risked it all when they left their childhood homes and in many cases left their parents, siblings and other family members to travel to America. Because of them, I have had and continue to experience opportunities that do not exist in most parts of the world. I am also thankful for the thousands of soldiers who helped secure the freedoms of our nation.
Most of all, I am thankful for my husband, Jim. We celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary this year. Of course, my life has also been richly blessed with the birth of our son Greg, daughter Janelle, and our grandchildren, for they too have bought much joy to my life.
I am also thankful to have worked with high school students for almost 30 years. In 1997, a year after my retirement from teaching, my life took an unexpected turn when I contacted Gloria Turner, who was then editor of the Joplin Globe. I asked if she would be interested in a genealogy column. She decided to give me a chance and requested that I submit a few sample columns. In January, I will be starting my 25th year of writing this column. Oh, the wonderful people I have met through the years as I researched the columns. I am so thankful for this opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.