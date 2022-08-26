If you have Native American ancestry, you will soon discover that your family research requires the use of other resources in addition to what is used by non-Indigenous genealogists. Although your work will not be quick or easy, the insight you gain will enrich your life and that of your family and descendants in infinite ways.
As you compile details about the locations, dates, places and events of your ancestors’ lives, you must also research the history, culture, language, treaties and tribal rolls of their Indigenous nation and its confederacies. Only then will you begin to understand your family history and the great circle of life of which you are a part.
Cherokees, who are one of the largest Indigenous groups in the country, are an example. Over 400,000 people are enrolled in the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, a sovereign government headquartered at Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Citizens include descendants of the Old Cherokee Nation of the southeastern area of the U.S., Cherokee freedmen, Absentee Shawnee and the Natchez Nation.
If you are researching Cherokee ancestors, you must learn about the area where they lived before moving to Oklahoma, and you must also learn how and when they moved to Oklahoma. Learn about the freedmen, Absentee Shawnee and Natchez Nation and how their history connects with the Old Cherokee Nation.
An essential part of your research will be to check Cherokee websites, read books about Cherokees, interview family members — even distant ones — participate in powwows, participate in activities sponsored by Cherokees, and visit Cherokee museums and culture centers. Most importantly, learn about their traditional way of life.
These nations did not and do not exist in isolation. Citizens of each nation have always interacted continuously with other nations. Consequently, learn about other nations in their confederacies. Visit museums. Examples are the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis. A renowned museum in the Northeast is the Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization in Ontario.
Cherokees have several museums that will be helpful to visit. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and the first lady were to unveil on Friday another center — the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center at 953 E. Illinois Ave. at Vinita. The 9,400-square-foot, stone building is located on 8 acres along Route 66 and Interstate 44. The center is named after Anna Mitchell, Cherokee National Treasure and renowned artist.
At the center, visitors can stop and rest as well as experience the beauty of the art and culture of Cherokees. Features of the center are a gift shop, exhibit gallery, grab-and-go café, and spaces for culture classes and events.
