2021 — another year of tremendous changes — some were wonderful, and others were not so good.
Jim and I both had health problems this year, but thankfully the year is ending on a better note. The problems were a reminder to appreciate family, friends and the small joys of life.
As we coped with the problems, we spent more time outside, enjoyed the fragrance and beauty of our native plants, enjoyed the wildlife that are drawn to our yard, and enjoyed graceful swans on a nearby lake. We donated more money to charities because they provide much needed help to so many. Jim read dozens of books, and I began doing ink and watercolor paintings of our wildlife and flowers. I wrote these weekly columns and continued work on a book.
At this time of year, Jim and I especially look forward to receiving Christmas cards, letters and emails from family and friends. Several send photo cards printed by going online and downloading photographs in a special format. Some of the cards contain only photographs while others have photographs with captions that highlight events of the year. In recent days, I have seen a few friends posting photo cards on Facebook.
This year, one of our friends sent a hand-written letter of which she had made copies. She started her letter by stating that 2021 was a bummer year. She had a house fire, and she had many medical problems, so we appreciate her thoughtfulness in writing the letter.
We always receive a photo card and letter from a Janke cousin and his family in Kansas. Jim and I met Ed and Nancy about 25 years ago when we did research on the German ancestors of my grandmother Mary Chancel Carlin.
Yesterday, two long-time friends sent a beautiful card and enclosed a poem about friendship. This season will be especially tough for them as they lost a daughter this year. We appreciate their thoughtfulness and treasure their card and poem.
We also cherish the cards that only have a signature and a sentence or two. One of my high school classmates and her husband always send such a card. Knowing that they have a large family and are active in numerous church and community events, we appreciate their thoughtfulness.
Usually, we receive a card from our friend Paula Woods — a retired counselor from the Joplin School District. Her cheerfulness was contagious, and her cards always reflected her faith and positive approach to life. This year we will dearly miss her card and words of wisdom. She died of COVID-19 a few months ago.
We have noticed a continued decline in the number of holiday letters, cards, photo cards and emails that we receive. I doubt that the tradition will ever disappear, but assuredly the format by which thoughtful, holiday notes, letters and photographs are shared will continue to transition.
