When researching ancestors who were slave owners, abolitionists or slaves, we often encounter unusual terms and misconceptions. In honor of February’s designation as Black History Month, this column discusses related terms and misconceptions frequently encountered during research.
In 1793, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act that made it a federal crime to help escaped slaves or to interfere with their capture. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 required that slaves be returned to owners, even if they were in a free state.
Abolitionists were people who wrote articles and gave speeches expressing their anti-slavery feelings in attempts to raise money for clothing, food and transportation needed by slaves as they fled to freedom. Abolitionists were not a direct part of the “Underground Railroad” — a term for the network of secret routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape.
One misconception is that the Underground Railroad consisted of trails along which escaped slaves traveled. The “trails” were actually corridors that constantly shifted. Some people along the corridors supplied escaping slaves with food, clothing and transportation, as well as directions. Had all escaped slaves used the same trails, they would have quickly been captured.
Out of necessity, people that lived along the Underground Railroad corridors who supplied help were only able to help by not bringing attention to themselves.
One misconception is that slaves found helpful homes by looking for lights in windows or by looking for quilts with unique designs on wash lines or porches. Bounty hunters soon learned about such techniques. Then, too, neighbors watched one another and were aware of unusual people coming and going night after night. Neighbors could collect bounties.
Another misconception is about the types of people who helped. In addition to some Quaker families, aid came from a variety of non-Quaker whites and free Blacks. Several escaped slaves also risked their lives to help. One of the best-known examples is Harriet Tubman, who, after obtaining her own freedom, went back to slave states and helped scores of other slaves escape north.
Another misconception is that all slaves escaped to Canada after 1833, when the British Empire passed the Slavery Abolition Act. Although about 30,000 slaves went there, others traveled out West or went to Mexico. Some “Gullah” slaves from plantations in the coastal region of South Carolina and Georgia escaped to the wilderness of the Florida peninsula, where they lived harmoniously with the Indigenous people. They were sometimes known as Black Seminoles. Over 16,000 Black Americans also relocated to the western coast of Africa, where they founded the nation of Liberia.
