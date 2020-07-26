Heirlooms are objects from the past that have a special story to tell. An heirloom could be a quilt, book, article of clothing, photograph, toy, tool, painting or piece of jewelry.
The next time grandchildren come to visit — hopefully a COVID-19 vaccine will be developed and the pandemic isolation will end soon — plan a fun activity that will acquaint them with your cherished items. Have an heirloom hunt.
Before they arrive, hide your heirlooms around the house — in a closet, on a shelf, behind a door, in a drawer, on the wall or behind the sofa.
To add historic flavor, have each child wear an old-fashioned hat or other apparel as they search for items from the past.
Before the children search for each heirloom, give them identical strips of paper that tell about the item. Each strip will have a brief history of the item, and it will list clues to what the item looks like and to its location.
After the children find each item, take a video of them with it. Have each child tell something about it.
Repeat those steps with each heirloom. At the end of the hunt, have a scrumptious dessert to celebrate.
Keep a copy of the videos, and give a copy to the parents. Your heirloom hunt may provide the spark that leads to future genealogists in the family.
Also take steps to ensure that adult family members cherish the items as much as you do. Write a sheet about each item. Place the set of heirloom sheets with your will and living will. Attach a photograph of each item. Use close-up pictures that show identifying marks. Note the location of each item and the name of the person who is to receive it.
Note physical details, such as color and size. Describe the material from which it is made. Add history of the item. Who was the original owner and owners since that time? In what manner did you acquire it?
Tell why you cherish the item. Is there a special story that goes with it? What people were involved in the story, and how were they related to you? What year or years did the event occur, and where did it occur?
Is the item valuable? If you had it appraised, what was the date, who did the appraisal and what is the appraiser’s address? If you have insurance on the item, what company did you use?
When family members come to visit, show them the heirlooms, tell them about the heirloom sheets and ask if they would like a copy now.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
