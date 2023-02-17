When compiling names, dates and places for your family history, add extra information that helps your ancestors come alive. Sometimes those details also provide clues that help break through the brick walls of research.
Examples of extra details are descriptions of clothing worn by ancestors, the name and type church they attended, type of home where they lived, type of community, kinds of food they ate, traditions they followed, their sources of income, type of school they attended, amount of schooling that each person had, first aid remedies they used, the language they spoke, types of music they enjoyed, unusual terms they used when speaking or writing, and types of vegetables and flowers they planted.
This spring is a great time to travel to old home sites where remnants of flowering plants can be spotted among the brush, forests and fence lines. Our ancestors planted tough species that withstood droughts, diseases and insects.
When friends and family visited, our ancestors gave them “starts” for their yards. Examples are daffodils, irises, seedling peach trees, forsythia bushes and flowering quince shrubs (cardinal bushes). Take photos this spring and add them to the family history.
Are there unusual foods that you and your cousins often prepare for holidays? Kolache are desserts that my sister-in-law Marie often prepares. They are made with yeast dough that is filled with fruit and sometimes cheese. She uses a recipe that her grandmother brought from Slovakia.
My mom often prepared potato cakes with leftover mashed potatoes. Potato cakes are popular in many cultures. If your family refers to them as latkes, however, that might be a clue that you have Jewish ancestry.
Is there an unusual middle or first name that is used in your family line? Sometimes a couple used the mother’s maiden name for part of their child’s name. When researching my Carlin line from the middle 1800s, I discovered that a couple in the cluster family — who came from Virginia with the Carlins — used Carlin as the first name for their child.
Have you read religious terms in old family journals, letters or stories? When visiting with my mother many years ago, I asked about the churches she attended as a child. Instead of describing churches, she recalled going to “prayer meetings” at the home of her Capps grandparents, Evie and Jake.
After much research, I discovered that numerous ancestors from my mother’s line were Quakers. Although there was no meetinghouse in Barry County, her family was holding its own Quaker services.
Add details about home remedies that your family used. If you have Native American ancestry, some of the remedies were poultices that used specific plants. When growing up, my mother used bread and milk poultices and sometimes used salted-pork poultices. Both were held in place with bleached cotton strips. Those types of poultices were frequently used by families in secluded, mountainous areas.
