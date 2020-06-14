During this time of pandemic isolation, plan to explore family history links that are available online for free through FamilySearch Wiki, which is accessed at FamilySearch.org.
Wiki was launched in 2007 and is funded by contributions from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Through its links, Wiki helps people search for details of family history in 244 countries. Using the search box, users enter a keyword or keywords related to a location or topic. Wiki then links to sources that have information related to the keywords.
If a person or facility wants to change or add new information to a Wiki entry, the site provides a strategy to make the changes. Before changes are made, however, the person wanting to submit new material must register. Registration is free.
When a source is a museum, historical society, library or similar facility, Wiki provides contact details. If the source is a book, Wiki lists the name of the book, author and publisher, as well as the date of publication and number of words in the book.
When the site opens, click on “Search,” hold down the key and slide down the menu to “Research Wiki” and click. When the next screen opens, click on the region of the map in which you are interested or enter a keyword or keywords that relate to that locality or topic.
Be specific. If searching for Newton County, realize that there might be several. Enter Newton County, Missouri.
The next screen links to topics, such as cemeteries, newspapers, churches, census records, surnames, towns, communities, county records, vital records and military records. If a record is only available for a charge, a dollar sign is found next to the record.
When I did a search for Scotland, Connecticut, where my ancestor Edward Waldo lived in the 1700s, Wiki listed 131 entries. It also gave contact information for the local historical society and library.
When I did a search for Yadon, the surname of one of my ancestors who settled near Lone Mountain, Tennessee, Wiki only listed 6 sources, but they are excellent ones I have used in the past.
One book was “Down in the Barns,” and another book was “Edmond Family of Rhea County, Tennessee,” which has a bibliographical entry by Laurence J. Yadon. A third book was “Yadon-Pennybaker Family History,” written by Betty Jo Weaver of Vinita, Oklahoma.
Suggestions or comments, contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
