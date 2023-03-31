Do you have Native American ancestry? If so, do you know the names of your ancestors who are listed on the Dawes Rolls?
What are the Dawes Rolls, and what is their significance? Where were your ancestors living at the time they were listed on the rolls? Were they born in that area? If not, where were they born? Why did they move to that area? What are their Indian names, and what clans were they in? Do you have an Indian name? Are you able to speak your Native language? What Native traditions are still practiced in your family?
If you are able to answer several of these questions, you are fortunate. These types of information have not been passed down in many families. One of the major reasons for the breakdown of Indigenous history was Indian boarding schools.
On June 22, 2021, the Department of Interior requested an investigation of Indian boarding schools and records that pertain to them. The 106-page report was issued a year later.
The report is extraordinary in its scope and recommendations. Everyone with Indigenous heritage should read it because it describes the intergenerational trauma produced by the schools.
The report states that between 1819-1969 there were 408 Indian boarding schools at 431 sites across 37 states. Parents had no rights concerning the schools. Indigenous children between the ages of 8-21 had to go to them and were transported to them, regardless of how the parents felt.
In 1893, Congress authorized that rations could be withheld from families whose children did not attend the schools. Children were often sent to schools several states away from their families. That step made it harder for children to run away. They were not allowed to visit their homes for months or years at a time.
The purpose of the schools was assimilation so that the children abandoned their culture and traditions. They were given English names and were not allowed to speak their Native language or practice their traditions. Their hair was cut, and they were required to wear uniforms and perform military drills.
Some schools were more humane than others. At many, however, children who failed to follow rules were put in solitary confinement, had food withheld, and were flogged, whipped, slapped and cuffed. Older children were often forced to punish younger children.
If a child died, the burial was in a plot near the school. Parents were not allowed to take their child home for burial. Poor records were kept of many burial sites.
Children spent half of each day in classes and half of each day working in the buildings, on the grounds or for farmers or businesses in the area. They were taught basic classes as well as vocational classes. Girls learned to sew, cook, launder, garden, and related work, while boys learned carpentry, farming, blacksmithing, brick making and similar types of work.
The report is titled “Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report.” Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, submitted the report in May 2022. It can be accessed at bia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.