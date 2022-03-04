March is Women’s History Month — the perfect time for genealogists to resolve anew to break through the brick walls encountered when researching female ancestors. We must also resolve to inspire our descendants to appreciate the struggles and successes of women through the centuries. One way to inspire our loved ones is to encourage them to visit museums, historic sites and areas where female ancestors lived.
Until the last century, girls rarely attended school through the high school level, and they rarely ran businesses or owned land. They were not allowed to vote or borrow money at banks. Another problem stems from women taking the surname of their spouses after marriage. Only through diligent research can we learn about the lives of our female ancestors, the areas where they were born and the names of their ancestors.
The unequal treatment of females is often found in estate records, particularly in Southern states where plantation families followed a system called primogeniture. According to that system, the oldest male son inherited most of the estate. The wife of the deceased was allowed to remain at the plantation under the dominion of the older son.
Fortunately, the names of female spouses and their daughters are usually listed in census records. Probate packets at courthouses are also great sources. Those packets are bundles of records that pertain to the settling of estates. The packets include a list of items in the estate, buyers at the estate auction, names of heirs and the addresses of heirs. The packets also include letters from family members to the court, and letters from the court to family members.
A book that reveals the struggles of hundreds of pioneer women is “Pioneer Women: Voices from the Kansas Frontier” compiled by Joanna L. Stratton. The book has firsthand accounts that illustrate the courage of female immigrants, Indians, circuit riders, homesteaders, teachers and others who lived in early Kansas.
Another fascinating resource is a set of Works Progress Administration interviews conducted in the 1930s in Oklahoma. The set is called “Indian-Pioneer Papers Collection.” Scores of men and women were interviewed about their lives. The set has firsthand accounts of life in the Midwest during the 1800s and early 1900s. The interviews are available at https://digital.libraries.ou.edu.
