During this pandemic, people are keeping in close contact with family and friends and are gaining a deeper appreciation for their blessings.
As the months roll on, we are also getting stir crazy. Since February, I have concocted new recipes, tried new spices, planted a raised bed garden for the first time, started a journal about a fox family that lives in our woods, put out a new type of bird feeder, added more details to a book, found scenic trails to walk and lost weight. Whew!
I have also been going through my family history files and updating them.
One of the free genealogy websites that I have been checking is Find A Grave, located at www.findagrave.com. The site’s database has grown tremendously since it started in 1995. The site has information about 512,514 cemeteries in 243 countries. The information is submitted by volunteers.
When the site opens, the database can be browsed by the name of the cemetery, the location or the name of a deceased person. After connecting the user with a cemetery, the site often provides a photograph of the entrance and lists the year the cemetery was started, other names for the cemetery and contact information for the caretakers.
Because the names of burials are listed alphabetically, a researcher can easily search for the names of relatives who are also buried at the cemetery. When the name of a person is entered, the site usually provides a photograph of the grave marker and lists inscriptions on the stone and other details the volunteer may have gathered from cemetery records.
If the volunteer made the extra effort to contact family members or do online research, you may discover other information. Examples are: the names of a spouse, children, parents and siblings, along with the birth date, death date and place of burial for each.
Some volunteers take the time to check the Social Security Death Index if the person died after 1937 — the year Social Security was started. If the volunteer took that step, you might learn the Social Security number of the deceased and the year it was assigned as well as the birth date and death date listed in the index.
Although the wide variety of details you can learn at Find A Grave are amazing, keep in mind that they were gathered by a volunteer using resources that could have errors. Your ancestor might be buried at a cemetery but not listed because he or she had no grave marker or the grave marker was a fieldstone. The birth dates and death dates and other details about relatives might also have errors, depending on the relative the volunteer contacted and the type of resources the volunteer used. Even though the site can have errors, it is a great place to gather clues for further research.
