March is Women’s History Month. Have you included details about the struggles and successes of your female ancestors in your family history? That type of information will serve as an inspiration to girls and women of future generations.
How old were your great-grandmothers, grandmothers and mother in 1920? That year was the first time that women could vote in our nation.
Annie White Baxter (1864-1944) was an amazing woman who lived in Joplin. She was the first female county clerk in the United States, and she was the first female officeholder in Missouri.
Baxter was first elected in 1890 — 30 years before women could vote. It took 100 more years before our country elected the first female vice president. Will it take another hundred years before one of our descendants is the first female president?
In nearby Oklahoma, Wilma Mankiller (1945-2010) was the first woman elected principal chief of a major Native nation — the Cherokee Nation. Glenna Wallace is the first female chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. Many people in Southwest Missouri recognize her name, for she earned three degrees at Pittsburg State University and taught 38 years at Crowder College.
How old were your aunts, grandmothers and mother in the 1970s? During that time, a woman couldn’t open a checking account, apply for a credit card, buy a car or buy a house — unless she did it with the help of her husband, a father, brother or other male figure. Hannah Cole, a widow who lived along the Missouri River in 1816, became an entrepreneur in spite of those problems. She ran the ferry across the river.
Rose O’Neill (1874-1944) is another example of women succeeding in spite of biases. O’Neill was the first female cartoonist in our nation. At one point in her life, she was the highest paid illustrator in the world. Her Kewpie dolls were the first mass-marketed toys in our nation. She lived at Bonniebrook Homestead between Springfield and Branson.
What level of schooling did your great-grandmothers, grandmothers and mother have? In the past, girls rarely attended school through the high school level. In spite of that situation, educator Susan Blow (1843-1916) opened the first kindergarten in our nation. It was at St. Louis.
Until recent years, women who joined the military rarely had the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Rose Stauber (1928-2018), of Noel, overcame that problem. She earned a master's degree in journalism at the University of Missouri at Columbia, achieved the rank of colonel, served around the world and was editor-in-chief of the Stars and Stripes newspaper and the Military Review journal.
As you write your family history, honor your female ancestors and relatives by pointing out their struggles and successes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.