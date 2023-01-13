When researching ancestors, include details about their daily life. That type of information helps ancestors come alive. Those types of details also provide clues that can break through the brick walls of genealogy research.
If your ancestors lived in a town or city, you can quickly and easily learn about the area where they lived by checking Sanborn Fire Maps. Fortunately, the Library of Congress has an ongoing project to digitize the fire maps and place them online, where they can be downloaded free of charge.
A civil engineer named D.A. Sanborn drew the earliest fire map of Boston in 1867. By the 1880s, the Sanborn Map Publishing Company was publishing fire maps of cities and towns throughout our country. The maps were used by insurance companies, fire departments and businesses. Periodically, new maps were drawn of each town and city.
Unfortunately, fire maps were not drawn of towns with a population under 2,000. Maps of slightly larger towns usually consisted of a few loose-leaf pages. In large cities, sets of maps were compiled with a separate map of each portion of the city. By the time the company stopped publication in 1954, more than 700,000 fire maps had been published for 12,000 towns and cities.
Thousands of digitized fire maps are now at the LOC website. Additional maps are continuously being digitized and added. To quickly find the maps, do a search for “Sanborn Fire Maps, Library of Congress.” The website includes charts that discuss the meaning of the colors, symbols and other details on the maps.
The introduction at the front of each map or set of maps has an alphabetized list of streets as well as a key that explains the meaning of the colors, lines, and abbreviations. Examples are D (dwelling), S (store), Sal (saloon), B (basement), and F (flat or apartment).
The same colors were used on all fire maps to indicate the type of building material. Examples are red (brick), yellow (wood), gray (adobe or iron), and blue (concrete, stone or cinder block). The height, width and shape of each building can be learned from the maps. An X means the building had a shingle roof, a circle indicates that it had a slate or tin roof and a solid circle denotes a composite roof.
Maps also include the location of garages, elevators, fire escapes, fire alarm boxes, windows, doors, fire walls, water hydrants, sidewalks and sprinklers. Other details are the number of floors and the type of lighting and heating.
Before searching the set of fire maps for a larger city, you will need to know the address of an ancestor’s home or business. Addresses can be learned by studying census records, city directories and deeds.
