Many libraries subscribe to Fold 3, a service supported by Ancestry.com. Through the subscription, patrons have access to millions of National Archives databases for U.S. soldiers who have served during various wars.
The Revolutionary War database has over 17 million records. Until Wednesday, Fold 3 has arranged for the Revolutionary War files to be accessible for free without a subscription.
Examples of records in the files are pensions and land warrant applications of 80,000 soldiers and sailors, lists of imprisoned soldiers, court appearances, records of captured vessels and vouchers.
The database also has affidavits submitted by the soldiers, their widows, their children or other heirs. From the files, researchers can learn about the soldier’s rank, family, military unit, dates of service, location of service, warrant number and any bounty land received.
To use the free Fold 3 offer, go to www.fold3.com and follow the directions for creating an account. Next, click on Revolutionary War Records and enter the name of an ancestor in the search box.
When I entered the name of my ancestor John J. Waldo, I gained access to his 19-page pension file. Reading the file was a giddy experience, for it was chock full of great details. The file confirmed that he lived in Albany County, New York, held the rank of private and was a minuteman. He served one month in 1778. In 1779, he served 10 days in the spring, three months and 15 days in May, three weeks in August, and one month in November.
When he applied for a pension in 1832, documents listed him as a 70-year-old minister who was disabled. His pension number was S6321, and his pension was $29.34 per annum. The file noted that he moved to Harrison County, Virginia (West Virginia) after the war and died at Bridgeport. The file mentioned an application for a headstone.
I have wonderful memories of my past research on Waldo. Several years ago, Jim and I went to Albany and did research on him, his Quaker wife, Peace Bull, and their family. When we went to the museum, we discovered there was a display about him. After driving south to Bridgeport, we saw the tall, thin stone that marks his grave. We also saw the military marker that notes his service as a minuteman. A distant cousin gave me his meditation book that he carried as he traveled by horse to area churches to preach. The book has his signature, as well as those of his son-in-law and grandson, who were also ministers. They are my ancestors too.
