Need a restful break from normal activities? Explore the website at usgenweb.org. It is like an old glove — comfortable and useful. The well-organized site, which has been around since 1996, has loads of information, tips and links to sites that will be useful in your family history search.
The free site, created and operated by volunteers, is a gateway to genealogical information at the national, state and county levels. The national level links to state and county levels by entering keywords, clicking on a map or scrolling through a list.
Through thousands of links, genealogists have access to topics such as query boards; lists of state and county records; contact details on museums and state, county and town offices; school information; the Social Security Death Index; research tips; maps; cemeteries; birth, death and marriage records; the Daughters of the American Revolution Patriot Index; lists of Civil War veterans; freemen records; military records; and census records.
Resources on the site for Missouri Include topics such as Civil War, military unit rosters, timeline of state history, list of neighboring states, marriage records, Native American tribes and villages, message boards, records of St. Louis orphanages, United States Geological Survey, USGS geographical names server and translating a foreign language.
The USGenWeb site for Kansas has those topics, as well as several sites related to Native American history. As expected, the USGenWeb site for Oklahoma has links to general topics in addition to topics unique to the state: Indian nations, Indian agencies, tribal removals and Indian Pioneer Papers (interviews that were part of Works Progress Administration programs in the 1930s).
Several state sites have links to African American family history. When looking through them, I noticed that several use the term griots, with which I was unfamiliar. Griots are historians, storytellers and traditional musicians who preside over memorials in West Africa and tell of a person’s life.
When the USGenWeb site for Jasper County is selected, genealogists have access to topics such as city directories, queries, cemetery and burial information, naturalization records, newspapers, obituaries, tax lists, military records, wills, biographies, birth and death records, marriage records, land records, school records and county history.
Compile a list of states, counties, towns and communities where ancestors lived. Use that list when searching this remarkable gateway.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
