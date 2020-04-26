Widespread human diseases have ravaged the world throughout history as evidenced by mass burial sites where infants, teenagers and adults were hastily buried. Details of some diseases have been determined by examination of skeletons. Other information is based in descriptions written at the time.
Diseases that sweep the world and affect large areas are known as pandemics. They start in one area and are spread by travelers. In the past, most pandemics were spread by travelers or animals (rodents) on boats.
When a massive number of residents became ill and died, other residents often fled, inadvertently spreading the disease to a new area. Because boat travel was slow, the bubonic plague — one of the deadliest pandemics in history — struck different regions of the world in different years.
“We are all in this together.” That saying describes the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that average people travel by cars, railroads, boats and planes, diseases spread quickly. Recent studies show that COVID-19 cases occurred in our country as early as February, within only a few weeks of its erupting in China.
As the disease spread through Asia and Europe, not surprisingly some citizens fled to other areas. People with jobs that span the globe also spread the disease. In addition, it was spread by people traveling for recreation, educational purposes, visiting family and myriad other reasons.
Diseases that spread through smaller regions are known as epidemics. They also kill millions of people. Examples of diseases that cause epidemics are typhoid fever, polio, whooping cough, diphtheria, malaria, yellow fever, measles, cholera and smallpox. Vaccinations now protect against many epidemic diseases.
Epidemics and pandemics are most brutal in areas of poor hygiene and poor sanitation (no sewer or water systems). Diseases also spread rampantly in areas where residents can’t read and must rely on what they are told.
Countries ravaged by pandemics and epidemics are forever changed. Out of frustration, citizens sometimes rebel against leaders, resulting in new types of governments and new leaders. The plight of the poor also changes. As large numbers of workers die, their services become more valuable. Those who survive earn higher wages, are more appreciated and gain better working conditions.
When you learn that ancestors died quite young or lost several children within a short time, study the area where they lived. Was it near a river, lake or along the ocean? What epidemics and pandemics struck that area during that time?
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
