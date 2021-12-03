Genealogy is the second most-popular hobby in our country after gardening. One of the reasons for its popularity is that it involves so much more than collecting names, dates and events. To obtain further information, researchers do internet searches, contact and correspond with family members and travel to visit with distant relatives.
To find elusive ancestors, genealogists travel to areas where the ancestors lived, and they visit cemeteries, old home sites, courthouses and archives. The most astounding genealogy development in recent years is the use of DNA tests. One of my favorite aspects of research is to visit museums that pertain to the time period, place, ethnicity and religion of ancestors.
Because trips to archives and museums are curtailed during this pandemic, many institutions are developing virtual tours. In addition, numerous people are making YouTube videos of tours to institutions. This week, I discovered an interesting set of tours developed by Phil Konstantin, a respected author who is a member of the Cherokee Nation. He calls his videos “Travels with Phil.”
His interesting videos are of varied museums and historic sites across our nation. One of them is a tour of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. Konstantin starts by showing and discussing the landscape of the site and the architecture of the museum. He then shows several inside displays and discusses them. He notes that some artifacts are in pull-out drawers. He explains that exhibits are rotated because our nation has approximately 500 tribes, and the museum cannot display all the large number and variety of artifacts at the same time. He also notes that no pictures are allowed in some areas.
Because the sites where tribes live and have lived are in regions that have different climates, terrain and soil, the tribes vary in their types of traditional homes, clothing, foods and tools. In addition, their languages, cultures, histories, and forms of government and confederations vary. The museum’s displays and programs endeavor to show those differences, as well as similarities of the tribes.
During the year, the museum sets aside special days for specific tribes. During those days, the staff brings in additional materials and displays that pertain to the tribe. At that time, the museum also has special programs that highlight the tribe.
Native dancers perform in a theater. Upstairs, a film presentation is projected onto woven rugs that hang from the ceiling of the circular theater. A large rock is a backdrop for running water. The ceiling transforms into a changing panorama of majestic scenery, along with seasonal changes. The museum’s restaurant features Native American foods.
