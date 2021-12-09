Looking for a gift for someone who is a genealogist? Many products can be ordered quickly and easily online. When comparing prices, also check the length of delivery time.
Personalized photo books can be purchased from companies such as Snapfish, Shutterfly, Walmart and Walgreens. Costs vary, depending on the size of the book and number of photographs. The sites let you select the book shape and size, the background template and layout template, and the number of photographs. Most of the companies also sell other personalized gifts, such as mugs, mousepads, socks, T-shirts, tote bags, face masks, garden flags, caps, phone cases and blankets.
Consider a gift subscription to a genealogy magazine. Another possibility is to purchase a subscription to an online database, such as Find My Past, FamilySearch, Ancestry.com or Fold3. Consider a DNA test kit. A beginning genealogist might appreciate genealogy software, such as Family Tree Maker or Legacy Family Tree. Before selecting any type of software, learn whether it is compatible with the type of computer the person owns.
Perhaps the gift of a membership to a local historical society, genealogy society or museum would be appreciated. Consider gifting a book about general techniques of family research or a book about researching ancestry in a particular country or region. A book about an ethnic group or a specific county, town, community, church or school might be the perfect choice. To learn what is available, do an online search and check with historical and genealogical societies in the area where the person lives, grew up, or does the most research.
An example of a recent Southwest Missouri publication is “Images of America, McDonald County.” The pictorial history of the county (foreword by Al Chapman) is published by the McDonald County Historical Society through the Arcadia Publishing Company. Check the society’s website for places where it can be purchased locally.
Does the person have Native American ancestry? Gift a book about the tribe. “The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Resilience through Adversity,” is an extremely well-researched book for anyone who has ancestral tribes from the Northeast. Although the book emphasizes the Shawnees, their history cannot be understood without also understanding their connections to other tribes in the areas where they have lived and currently live. Consequently, the book includes many details about treaties, Indian schools, relocations, the Civil War, families and allotments, as well as relationships between the tribes through the years. The book is edited by Stephen Warren and published through the University of Oklahoma.
