I love researching at Google Books and have previously written a couple of columns about the website, which is located at books.google.com.
The site is a treasury of digitized books that are in public domain and can thus be read online without a fee. The site was launched in 2004.
Some books were provided by publishers and authors, and some were obtained from the collections of universities around the world. By 2019, Google had scanned more than 40 million titles.
One of the most extraordinary aspects of this site is that it provides digitized copies of very old and rare books. Previously, a researcher only had access to those types of books by visiting distant archives. Through the Google site, digitized copies can be read in the comfort of your home.
The site also has details about books that are in copyright, and it provides snippets of several of those books. Through the snippets, a researcher can learn about a copyrighted book and whether it would be useful to purchase the book or request an interlibrary loan at a local library.
Google lists several details about each book, such as the name of the author, date of publication, name of publisher, ISBN number and the name of archives that have the book. Those details provide the documentation needed for your family history, and they also provide details needed if you decide to purchase the book or obtain it by interlibrary loan.
This month I discovered another aspect of Google Books — the site has many digitized old newspapers.
When the site opens, select “Advanced Book Search.” When the next screen opens, move the pointer to the right and tap on the circle in front of “Newspapers.” Beneath that choice is an option to choose newspapers that are written in a specific language. Place the pointer on that option and select “English.”
Next go to the left of the screen and look for the option “Find Results.” Choose the type that will work best for you. I usually select “all the words.” Next enter the keyword or combination of keywords that will be helpful in your search. Then click on “Go” at the bottom of the screen. The next screen lists newspaper issues that include your keywords.
This is the approach that I use when researching my Haddock ancestors. I don’t enter “Haddock Family,” in the search box because the Haddocks are like the sands of the sea.
Instead, I enter one of the following combinations: (Charles Haddock, Barry County), (Charles Haddock, Boone County), (Haddocks, Missouri), (Haddocks, New Site Church), (Haddocks, Ozarks), (Haddocks, Monett), (Haddocks, Pitt County), (Haddocks, Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church) or (Haddocks, Roaring River Baptist Church).
