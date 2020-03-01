When searching for information about ancestors, don’t forget to check gravestones. Markers usually have a complete name, date of birth, date of death, names of children and possibly names of the deceased’s parents. Gravestones can also have other clues to a person’s life.
Until recent years, our government had few programs to help orphans, widows, older people and those with medical disabilities. Fortunately, fraternal, nonprofit organizations were founded in the 1700s and 1800s to help the less fortunate. The groups used symbols to represent their principles and work.
Because of the honorable efforts of the organizations, memberships have been a source of pride. When a person died, the family had symbols of the person’s fraternal organizations etched on the gravestone.
Most of the organizations are still active, although the number of members in many of them have steadily decreased in the past 50 years. When founded, most were male only or female only. Today, most of the groups have male and female members.
The symbol of an all-seeing eye or three links with the letters F, L and T signifies that a person belonged to the International Order of Odd Fellows. The organization was founded in 1819 in Maryland and has a membership of over 600,000 today.
The group emphasizes friendship, love, truth, charity and justice. Funds have been used to help the sick and distressed, bury the dead and educate orphans. Because of the goals, Odd Fellow cemeteries were founded across our nation. The Rebekah Lodge, an affiliate, uses the symbols of a beehive, dove, lily, moon and seven stars.
An elk etched on a stone indicates that a person was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. The symbol was chosen because an elk is a peaceful, noble animal. BPOE was founded in 1868 in New York with the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity. Members must believe in God but may be of different faiths. Funds are used to improve the quality of life in the community.
A symbol that has a combination of sun rays, star and inner and outer rings indicates that a person belonged to the American Legion, whose goal is to place markers on the graves of all U. S. veterans. The group promotes the Veterans Health Administration and encourages laws that help veterans. Activities stress patriotism, peace and goodwill.
Current membership of the American Legion is over 2 million members. Funds are used to help children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded service members and to sponsor scholarships.
Next week’s column will be about other symbols found on gravestones.
