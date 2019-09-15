Do you have heirlooms that you plan to give to loved ones? Why do you treasure each of them? If the information is not recorded, the heirlooms will have no meaning to those who receive them and will end up being tossed or sold.
Imagine that you are a person receiving an heirloom. What would you want to know? Where did you get it and when? Did you receive it on a special occasion? Who gave it to you? How was it made, who made it and what materials were used to make it? Is there a special story that goes with the object? After recording details about your heirlooms, make several copies and give them to different people. Add a photograph of each heirloom.
The following story is about one of my heirlooms, a goat bell with a rusted patina. It is one of several small bells that my parents put on the collars of goats on our farm on Carlin Ridge, the area where I grew up in eastern McDonald County. We raised angora goats that had long, wavy, white hair. We used them to clear the brush and trees in our pastures. They not only loved to eat leaves and branches, they also ate the bark of small trees, which girdled the trees and killed them.
One of my chores was to daily walk the fences of the pasture in the afternoon. As I walked to the area, I could hear at least two or three goats fearfully bleating. They had stuck their heads through the holes of the hog wire fence as they tried to eat brush on the other side. When they finished, they discovered that their horns caught on the fence and they were stuck. After a few hours, they were thirsty, hungry and hot.
I firmly grasped their heads sideways and bent them backward to ease them through. They never learned from their mistakes. The next day, they would be stuck in the fence again.
Another favorite heirloom is a wooden wall clock once owned by my grandparents, Sarah and Tilden Fisher. When my grandfather died at the age of 92, he left the clock to my mother. She kept it on the wall in our kitchen. Mother was in her 90s when she lost her sight and came to live with me and Jim. She gave us the clock, which I placed on the wall of her bedroom.
After the tornado struck Joplin in 2011, half of our roof was gone, windows and doors were blown out, and rain poured through the house. Glass, insulation, metal and all sorts of other debris were several inches thick throughout the rooms.
About the fourth day of sorting through damage, I noticed that the main part of the clock was among the debris on the floor of the living room. I then noticed part of it was in the debris in the dining room, and other parts trailed out to our sunroom. I gathered up the parts and put them in a trash bag. After we moved to Indiana several months later, I took the trash bag to a clock maker. Within a few weeks he called to say that the clock was repaired. He only had to replace one section of the wood!
What are the stories that go with your heirlooms?
