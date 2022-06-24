Family histories are filled with stories of individuals who were unique in their thinking and actions as they dealt with traumatic changes and daunting tasks and losses. Such family stories serve as an inspiration for descendants. Which individuals in your family have served as your inspiration? Did you know them? Do you own heirlooms once owned by them?
Heirlooms can take many forms: photographs, jewelry, documents, letters, journals, diaries, furniture, clocks, toys and books to name a few. Special heirlooms have a connection to the family history and are not simply items that have been passed down. The special heirlooms and their stories connect the generations of a family history.
Although some heirlooms might have a large monetary value, many do not. They do have one characteristic in common. They are objects that have a special family story to tell. Perhaps, the item is a journal that an ancestor kept while on a ship to America. Another item might be the spiritual book owned by an inspired ancestor who was a preacher, rabbi or Medicine Man. Perhaps you have inherited a set of letters written to the family by an ancestor while serving during a war.
If you have heirlooms that tell a family story, write a narrative about each heirloom. Take a photograph or video of each item. Assign a name to each item. In the narrative, state the name of the heirloom, place where it can be found, name of the original owner, how you obtained it, when it was created, what it is made of, what are its dimensions, what does it look like and feel like, what is the heirloom story and how does it connect with the family history? When family comes to visit, show them the heirlooms and relate the stories.
In each narrative, include the name of the person whom you want to receive it after you. Have you visited with that person and confirmed that the person wants it? List an alternate person, too. Place your sheets of heirloom narratives and photographs with your will. Also, give copies to family members. The items will only be cherished by your family, if the heirloom stories are known. Heirlooms with untold stories will be likely be tossed after you are gone.
An article in “The New York Times” on June 17 encourages people to go to their website at www.nytimes.com and to enter information about a special heirloom in your family and to describe how the heirloom’s story serves as an inspiration for your family. The newspaper has a project to publish stories of family heirlooms from all cultures across our nation.
