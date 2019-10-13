October, with its cooler temperatures, is an ideal time to take a genealogy trip. In last week’s column, I suggested several museums and libraries in the Four-State Area that will make ideal day trips to do research.
A trip in which you follow the route that your ancestor traveled is inspiring. What historic routes did your ancestors travel? Plan a vacation centered around one of those routes.
In the middle 1800s, my Carlin and Haddock ancestors traveled the National Road from Ohio through Indiana and Illinois on their way to Missouri. After they reached St. Louis, they continued along the Old Wire Road (also known as the Old Telegraph Road, Osage Trail and Old Military Trail) to Southwest Missouri. Did any of your ancestors do the same?
My great-grandfather was a Union soldier during the Civil War. For most of that time, his unit was assigned to guard the Old Wire Road from St. Louis south into Arkansas. A few years ago, Jim and I drove to northeastern Barry County, where we began our adventure. For several hours that afternoon, we followed the meandering road as it snaked back and forth across the ridges. When we reached Pea Ridge Battlefield, we walked along a part of the road that was similar to what it would have been like in the 1860s. After leaving the battlefield, we followed the historic road south to Garfield and other areas.
Perhaps your family would enjoy a river cruise along the route your ancestors took. My Capps and Parmley ancestors followed the Tennessee River to the Ohio and Mississippi and then traveled upstream to the Missouri. They finally settled along the Osage and Cuivre rivers. My Quick ancestors followed the Kentucky River to the Ohio. After traveling down that river, they went up the Mississippi to the Missouri and settled along the Loutre River. Did your ancestors do the same? A boat trip along the Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio or Tennessee rivers would be wonderful.
Before my Quick ancestors arrived in Kentucky, they passed through the Cumberland Gap, located near the junction of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. Jim and I traveled that pass in October many years ago. That trip is one of my favorite memories.
Sweet friend Jean (Fletcher) McFadden Smith traveled with her family and relatives in a caravan each summer to western states, where they worked until fall in the fruit and vegetable fields.
I am sure she has many stories of interesting, although tough, times. Hopefully, she has shared them with her children and grandchildren. In the future, they may want to follow the old Route 66 that Jean and her family took through the years.
