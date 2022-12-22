“When an elder dies, a library burns to the ground.”
Each person is a history book of information found in no other sources, as that African proverb above suggests. Family stories are thus treasures that link generations and make history come alive. Although people sometimes embellish or misremember details, their family stories hold clues to family history.
Family stories can be passed down through videos, books and various other ways. Native Americans have traditionally used oral stories. Their stories tell of individuals, clans, tribes and confederations as well as religious beliefs and practices.
During the holiday season, strive to visit with older family members and record some of their stories. Ask about family traditions, artifacts, letters, journals and photographs that have been passed down through their line.
Before a visit with an elder, list the types of questions you will ask. To help jar the person’s memory, take a map of the area where they grew up. Ask the person to point out specific places. Ask about relatives who lived nearby. In addition to maps, take old photographs because they often jar a person’s memory.
Don’t limit questions to dates, names and places. Ask about the person's motivations, reactions, experiences, philosophy, values and feelings. During the visit, you might think of other questions and decide to omit some that are on the list. If possible, take photographs of the person.
Let the elder know how you plan to use the information. Provide your contact information in case she remembers other details or wants to correct or delete information that was given. Confirm that you will give the person a copy of the information you recorded.
The last few years of my mother’s life, I often drove her from her home in McDonald County to her doctor appointments in Joplin. Consequently, we had a lot of time to visit on those days.
Before some trips, I jotted down questions about family history, and we talked about them. One of the unique clues I learned about her Capps family line came from her memory of trips with her parents and siblings to the home of her Capps grandparents.
As she recounted those stories, she described prayer meetings that her grandparents held at their home. In the following years, I discovered that Mother’s grandmother was from a line of Quaker ancestors that extended back to England, North Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri. Mother’s memory of prayer meetings was a clue to her Quaker ancestry.
What family stories do you have? As you share them with loved ones, you will be inspiring descendants and relatives to learn about their family history.
