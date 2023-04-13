When researching ancestors who moved to a new area, consider the following questions. Why leave? Why move to a specific area? Did other family members move? Did the ancestor move with a cluster of families who had previously lived near them?
Answers and further clues are found in WPA interviews, diaries and letters, newspapers, Goodspeed books, census records, historical society journals, regional history books, family history books and family websites.
Learn about new laws that affected the area where ancestors were living or the area where they were moving to. One example is the Indian Removal Act of 1830 that set up treaties to remove millions of acres of Indigenous lands and make them available for settlement.
The reason many people moved west after 1863 was the Homestead Act, which gave 160 acres of free Federal land to each adult. The requirements were that the person had to live on the land for five years, cultivate 10 acres, build a home and fences, and pay the $18 registration fee.
A person who “proved up” a claim at the end of five years received a land certificate at the land office. In the 123 years since the act took effect, more than 4 million homestead entries were filed. There is a high probability that you have ancestors who lost land through treaties, or who received homestead land.
The testimony of a claimant is several pages. From it, you can learn the age at which the person received the land, number of children, legal description of the land, value of improvements, types of crops and livestock, and a description of the home and other buildings.
If a spouse died during the five-year period, the survivor could continue the claim. The record will state the date of death. If the person served in the military, the number of years needed to claim the land was reduced. Thus, homestead records include details about the soldier’s discharge papers. Records were not kept of people who didn’t “prove up” after five years.
To learn whether your ancestor received homestead land, check the website of the General Land Office Records of the Bureau of Land Management. The website is https://glorecords.blm.gov.
Using details at the website, you may decide to order a copy of the homestead records Copies can be ordered from the National Archives. Since that approach will be slow, many researchers hire a professional researcher near the National Archives who, for a fee, can access the records in a shorter amount of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.