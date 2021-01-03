Wow, 2021 has finally arrived. What hopes do you have for the new year? Will you travel, visit family and attend seminars? Will you do research at courthouses, libraries, museums, churches, major archives, cemeteries and old home sites?
Hopefully, before long, people will be vaccinated, travel will be safer and research facilities will open. Until those changes occur, the internet continues to offer genealogists a way to safely work on family history. Several websites provide free webinars.
Legacy Family Tree has announced that it will provide 120 webinars free of charge in 2021. Advanced registration is required. To learn about the webinars and to register, visit www.familytreewebinars.com.
The site lists the topics, names of the presenters and date when each is available. Up to 3,000 live viewers will have access to each webinar. Those who sign up for webinars will receive an email reminder the day before each webinar and another reminder two hours before the event.
Some webinars are about resources. On Aug. 3, a webinar discusses the 1890 census and how to research those records devastated by fire and water. On Jan. 20, the presenter will discuss 50 websites every genealogist can use. The topic on Aug. 6 is the Freedmen’s Bureau records.
A few webinars are about techniques of research. The presenter on Aug. 3 will discuss the use of Y, autosomal and mitochondrial DNA in finding Native American ancestors. On Aug. 20, the topic is 10 ways to find your Native American ancestor.
Some webinars discuss research of ancestors from different regions. On Sept. 17, the topic is genealogical records in Canada. On Feb. 24, the webinar will have details about Polish genealogy databases. The topic for Nov. 2 is research of ancestors from London. On March 3, the topic is Italian Catholic parish records.
Several webinars have advice on technology. For example, on Feb. 17, the webinar will tell how to shoot videos like a pro using a mobile device.
A special program on Dec. 22 is about Neanderthal genetic ancestry. Although it won’t help with research, the topic sounds intriguing.
Check the website to learn about these webinars and many others.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
