Imagine living along the Missouri or Arkansas river in the 1800s and hearing of an epidemic of smallpox, cholera or typhoid fever. Knowing that the disease would be spread by travelers on the river to your area, what would you do? What would your community do?
Newspapers regularly reported epidemics along rivers. In hopes of protecting their towns, leaders required that garbage be removed from streets. Some cities banned residents from using the river as a “common necessary.” Other cities enacted fines against anyone who brought the disease to town. Lime was given to citizens to scatter around stables and privies. More affluent families fled from the area.
Although Edward Jenner worked with vaccinations as early as 1796, many people in the 1800s still believed that diseases were caused by nauseous gases called miasma. Others believed that diseases were caused by a person being lazy and unclean. Only a few believed that diseases were contagious.
Medical treatments were primitive too. A common approach was to “restore” the body to normal health by bloodletting, administering calamine and advising people to stop drinking alcoholic beverages and to stop eating vegetables and fruits. Few masks were worn.
In 1832, Congress enacted the Indian Vaccination Act to curb the spread of smallpox among Native Americans. Although the vaccinations were helpful to those who received them, the government chose not to extend the program to tribes along the Missouri Valley. From 1836-1840, the disease ravaged tribes in the Great Plains, killing more than 17,000 people. Historians believe the number of deaths was far greater given that little data was compiled at the time.
In the late 1800s, cholera struck people of all ages who lived along the Osage River. Among those affected were my Capps ancestors and their relatives. Survivors went to live with uncles, aunts, cousins and neighbors.
When you learn of ancestors who died quite young or lost several children in a short time, study the area where they lived. What epidemics struck the area during that time? Newspapers are a great source of information about epidemics. Hundreds of old newspapers have been digitized and are online, free of charge, at chroniclingamerica.loc.gov.
What steps are you and your community taking to protect you, your family and others during this pandemic?
Frankie Meyer
