Family history researchers often encounter sources that have conflicting details. Which source is most reliable? Records can be separated into two categories: primary and secondary. Primary sources are most reliable because they were recorded at or close to the time that the event happened and they were recorded by someone who was involved in the event. Some examples of primary sources are: military records, courthouse records (wills, deeds, birth records, marriage records, court records and death records), church records (baptisms, marriages and deaths) letters, journals, and ship passenger lists.
Keep in mind that primary sources can have errors. Family records in the front of Bibles are an example. If they were written at the time of the event by someone who was there, the set is reliable. If they were written several years later, they are more likely to have mistakes. To determine the accuracy of a set of Bible records, ask questions. Who wrote the entries, when were they recorded, who owned the Bible originally, and who owned it since that time? Are the entries in the same handwriting and in a similar format?
Death certificates are another example. Check the certificate to see the source of details. The information is more likely correct if a family member provided it. In the case of older people who died with no known relatives, the source may have been a neighbor, friend or person who owned the residence where the deceased lived.
Secondary sources were compiled after an event and were not recorded by a person who was present at the time of the event. Thus, those sources have a much higher chance of errors. Two examples of secondary sources are family history books and Goodspeed county history books. Other examples are books in which researchers have compiled primary records. Each time a primary record was transferred to a book, the person might have made an error in transcription. Although secondary records are great sources of clues for further research, their details should be viewed with skepticism.
Are inscriptions on gravestones considered primary or secondary? Since they were created after the person died by a person who was not present at the time of death, they are secondary. The person who inscribed the stone could have made an error. The possibility of an error is higher if the monument was placed on a grave many years after the person died.
Websites are another example of a secondary source. Although the findagrave website is a tremendous source of information, researchers need to keep in mind that a person or group of people canvassed the cemetery and provided the data, and some details were gleaned from other sources.
Websites that provide digitized records are treasures. Fortunately, several secretaries of state from across our nation have developed digitization programs that provide online access to primary records.
As you write your family history, try to include as many primary sources as possible and remember to include notes that identify the sources so that others can easily confirm the information that you compiled.
