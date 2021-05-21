Yearning to attend a genealogical program? The safest approach during this pandemic is to view programs through a Zoom meeting or via Facebook.
The Ozarks Genealogical Society, based at Springfield, is offering both types of approaches to its programs. Before each program, OGS sends an email to members with a link to the Zoom meeting. Nonmembers can watch each program via the society’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/ozarksgs. No registration is needed.
The next program is “Pioneers of Greater Appalachia: Research in the Draper Manuscript Collection.” That program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7. Daniel Lillienkamp, J.D., will lead the discussion of indexes and transcriptions. He will feature three case studies and describe strategies for solving them using the collection.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, the society will offer a program “Looking Beyond the Obvious.” Alan Barasch will lead the program and discuss techniques for working with case studies that contain little known or wrong information.
Ann Raymont will lead the program “Do-It-Yourself Genealogy Case Studies” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 5.
From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, Rita Wallace will lead the program “Using Online Records on Family Search.” She will tell how to navigate the website and find images of county records.
On Monday, August 2, Patti Lee Hobbs will lead the program “Courthouses.” She will discuss the types of records found at a courthouse, and how they can be helpful in your research. The program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Taylor Baldwin presents the program from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18. Participants will learn how to use Ancestry.
The society has a membership fee of $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
A membership includes a newsletter published twice a month and a discount on publications and program fees. The society’s phone number is 417-831-2773, and its mailing address is: OGS, P.O. Box 3945, Springfield MO 65808. Further details about the society, its membership, programs and resources are available on the society’s website at https://ozarksgs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.