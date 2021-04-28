Have any of your ancestors written journals about events in their lives? A few years ago, Gene Hall — a fellow member of the McDonald County Historical Society — showed me a journal written about the county by his ancestor upon his arrival in the 1800s. The ancestor described the area at that time, his activities and the people he met. The journal is an astounding gift for his descendants.
Have you recorded information about events in your life? Instead of chronicling in detail all the years of your life, which might be quite lengthy, consider writing about the most significant events that have affected your heart and soul. Imagine that you are visiting with a descendant. Describe the events as if you are talking to that person.
Start with one significant event and write a general description of it. On what date did it occur? Where were you at the time, what were you doing, and how were you feeling? Who was with you? What did you do afterward, and what did those around you do? Describe the sights, smells and sounds of that day as well as those that related to the event over the following weeks.
As May 22 approaches, consider writing the story of your experience during the tornado outbreak that affected many areas of our country on that date. Where were you that Sunday afternoon as the EF5, multiple-vortex tornado approached the west side of Joplin? Were you alarmed by the dark, greenish clouds as they approached? Did someone call you about the tornado on the ground, or were you alerted by a siren? Did you contact others to warn them? Whom did you call? What steps did you take to protect yourself and your loved ones?
Were the homes in your neighborhood among the 4,000 that were destroyed or the thousands of others that were damaged? Did you have a business that was damaged or destroyed? What type of connections did you have to the hospital, schools and churches that were destroyed? Did you personally know any of the 162 people who were killed and the dozens of others who were injured? Were you injured? What happened in your neighborhood and the town over the following weeks and months as the area coped with the deaths, injuries and damage?
End the story of the event by describing the long-term effects on yourself, your family, friends and neighbors. If you have photographs or newspaper articles, add those to your story. After you finish the rough draft, set it aside for a few days, and then look at your work with a fresh perspective. You may think of additional details to add. When you are satisfied with your description of the event, consider having a video made of you reading your story and telling about the photographs and articles. Have copies of the story, video, photographs and articles made for each member of your family. Also include a copy of everything with your will. Your descendants will treasure your efforts.
