When checking a census, you learn that an ancestor was listed as born in Louisiana in the early 1800s. You shake your head in shock. You had no idea that any members of that family line lived there because you have documentation that they lived in North Carolina in the 1700s, moved to Tennessee by the late 1700s, and then moved to Illinois and Missouri.
The explanation for the Louisiana entry probably lies in boundary changes.
Your ancestor may have been born in the Territory of Louisiana before the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. After the purchase, the area became the Territory of Missouri. The state of Missouri was not created until 1821. (The Territory of Arkansas was created in 1819 and became a state in 1836. Oklahoma and Kansas have also gone through many name and boundary changes.)
An essential aspect of researching ancestors is to learn about the history of areas where they lived. In what year was the state created? In what year were the counties created? What boundary changes have occurred there? In what years did they occur?
If a deed shows where an ancestor lived, check a map to see where it is located. Then check maps of boundary changes to see where its location was listed through the years. You may discover the land was once part of a different state and county.
The Newberry Library, an extraordinary research library in Chicago, has a website with details about state and county boundary changes. The site called Atlas of Historical County Boundaries is located at publications.newberry.org.
Three of the sections are Index to Counties and Equivalents, Interactive Maps, and Individual County Chronologies. The interactive map section can be awkward to use at first, so read the directions on how to navigate the maps.
The site shows that Southwest Missouri has gone through numerous changes. Greene County, one of the earliest in the area, was formed in 1833.
Barry County was formed from Greene County in 1835. Soon after, other counties were formed from Barry County. In 1838, some of Barry County was removed to form Newton County. In 1841, some Barry County land was lost to Dade County, and in 1843, some was lost to Lawrence County. Parts of Lawrence County were also removed from Dade and Newton counties.
Newton County went through several changes. In 1841, part of it was lost to Bates and Jasper counties. In 1843, part was lost to Lawrence County.
In 1845, another part was lost to Barry County. In 1847, a part was lost to Jasper County, and another part was used to create Seneca County, which in 1849 was renamed McDonald County. In 1879, another part was lost to McDonald County.
